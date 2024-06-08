ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Declares $0.05 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Price Performance
Shares of MVRL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $21.85.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile
