Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $109.16 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 702,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,971 shares during the period. Celanese accounts for approximately 1.8% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $109,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Celanese by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Celanese by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $7,879,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its position in Celanese by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CE

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.47. The company had a trading volume of 652,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.52. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

