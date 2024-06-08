Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EXEL

Exelixis Trading Down 1.4 %

EXEL stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,730 shares in the company, valued at $31,674,154.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,789. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.