Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Exelon were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 29.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 52.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

