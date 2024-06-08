Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 107.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $19.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,310.32. The stock had a trading volume of 100,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,259.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,226.86. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $756.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

