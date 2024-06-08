Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Buys $12,664.75 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 7,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,664.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 609,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,541. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fathom Stock Performance

Shares of FTHM opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 289,978 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

