FCF US Quality ETF (TTAC) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on June 11th

FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1097 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Shares of BATS TTAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438 shares. FCF US Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a market cap of $390.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.96.
