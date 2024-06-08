Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CFO Sells $4,319,700.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

