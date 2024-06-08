Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

