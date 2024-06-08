Financial Comparison: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) vs. Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous N/A -94.86% -77.83% Oracle 20.27% 336.11% 9.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of Oracle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous $543,000.00 22.93 -$18.41 million N/A N/A Oracle $49.95 billion 6.93 $8.50 billion $3.79 33.23

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Oracle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Foresight Autonomous and Oracle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 0 0 N/A Oracle 0 10 14 0 2.58

Oracle has a consensus price target of $130.76, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Oracle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oracle is more favorable than Foresight Autonomous.

Risk & Volatility

Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oracle beats Foresight Autonomous on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions. The company also offers QuadSight automotive vision solution, a four-camera multi-spectral vision solution that combines two sets of stereoscopic infrared and visible-light cameras for obstacle detection; DynamiCal, an automatic calibration software solution to ensure that stereo cameras remain calibrated to create accurate and continuous 3D depth perception; and ScaleCam, a separated stereo camera solution. In addition, it provides Percept3D, a 3D point cloud solution that provides 3D raw data for obstacle detection, terrain analysis, and autonomous vehicle sensor fusion; and Mono2Stereo, a solution that enhances existing vision sensor systems by using software-based algorithms to create a 3D perception stereo vision solution. Further, the company offers Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to various road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. Its solutions are used in automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and agriculture and heavy industrial equipment industries. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in January 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database and MySQL Database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities; and Oracle autonomous database, MySQL HeatWave, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Further, it provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting and customer services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. The company has a collaboration with Amdocs Limited to empower customers on their journey towards cloud and digital adoption. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

