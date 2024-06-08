Financial Contrast: PSQ (PSQH) and The Competition

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PSQ to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

PSQ has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s peers have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PSQ and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $8.77 million -$53.33 million -0.14 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.63

PSQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PSQ and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 267 563 669 23 2.29

PSQ currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.98%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 104.12%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

PSQ peers beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

