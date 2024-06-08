First National Bank of Omaha Has $291,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AON were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AON by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AON by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in AON by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,703 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $283.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.01. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

