First National Bank of Omaha Invests $207,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $232,322,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,008 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,359 shares of company stock worth $19,475,472 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

MTB opened at $146.91 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.16.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

