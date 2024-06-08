First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $302.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $268.00 to $302.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.84.

First Solar stock opened at $267.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.76 and its 200 day moving average is $172.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $286.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 35.6% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 27,034 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1,400.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,815,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

