First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $331.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $331.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.84.

Shares of FSLR opened at $267.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $286.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

