First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Holdings Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,069 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $147,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.82. 396,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,164. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.