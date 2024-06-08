FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Down 1.2%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.12 and last traded at $72.19. 5,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 17,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.09.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Free Report) by 3,987.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.
