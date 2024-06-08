F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
F&M Bancorp Price Performance
F&M Bancorp stock remained flat at $62.00 during midday trading on Friday. F&M Bancorp has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83.
F&M Bancorp Company Profile
