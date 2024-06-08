Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques Sells 25,000 Shares

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,259,336 shares in the company, valued at $15,696,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 33,762 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $61,109.22.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 35,746 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $67,202.48.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $38,277.52.

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.88 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 119.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 93,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 942,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 487,959 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 321,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

