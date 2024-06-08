Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,971. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,097 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,610. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.