Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get FOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,466,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.