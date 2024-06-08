Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 13,838 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $71.72. 3,826,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,170,577. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

