Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 742 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Veralto Trading Down 0.1 %

VLTO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,304. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.96. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

