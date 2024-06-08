Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $65.63 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 13.7% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $65,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,829,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,756,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $442.06 and a 200 day moving average of $427.03. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $465.74.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

