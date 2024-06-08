Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $9 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.9% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,435,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.56. 2,865,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,951. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.27.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
