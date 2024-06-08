Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $9 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.9% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,435,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.56. 2,865,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,951. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.