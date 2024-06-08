Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,295 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,970,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Bank of America by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,666,000 after buying an additional 5,484,219 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,928,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,708,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $311.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

