Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 810 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO stock traded up $5.37 on Friday, reaching $1,406.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,353. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,338.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,230.38. The company has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $788.78 and a 1 year high of $1,445.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.16.
View Our Latest Report on Broadcom
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.