Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 810 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $5.37 on Friday, reaching $1,406.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,353. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,338.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,230.38. The company has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $788.78 and a 1 year high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

