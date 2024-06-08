Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.43. 1,979,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,761. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

