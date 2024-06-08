freenet (FRA:FNTN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €25.18 ($27.37) and last traded at €25.42 ($27.63). 399,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.62 ($27.85).
The business has a fifty day moving average of €25.33 and a 200 day moving average of €25.30.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
