Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.83. Frontier Lithium shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 19,350 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on FL shares. Desjardins set a C$2.50 price target on Frontier Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cormark cut their price target on Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$4.80 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Lithium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

