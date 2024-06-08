Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 199.15% from the company’s current price.
Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.
About Fusion Fuel Green
