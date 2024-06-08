Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 199.15% from the company’s current price.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

