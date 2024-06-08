Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd decreased its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173,558 shares during the quarter. Futu accounts for about 2.4% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $80,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Futu by 30,660.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 87,995 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at $240,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Futu during the third quarter valued at $2,677,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.37.

FUTU stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 961,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,378. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

