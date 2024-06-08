FY2025 EPS Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.39. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s FY2026 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $151.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $102.94 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,755 shares of company stock worth $9,189,791. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.