FY2026 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Crown Castle in a report released on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCI. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

CCI stock opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 8,611.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 695,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $5,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

