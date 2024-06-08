G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

G City Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

About G City

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022.

