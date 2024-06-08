Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.30

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.30 and last traded at C$16.22, with a volume of 915882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.89.
Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
In related news, Director Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$141,500.00. In other news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.53, for a total transaction of C$413,205.00. Also, Director Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$141,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,668 shares of company stock worth $2,316,108. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.
