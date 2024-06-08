GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $76.34. 2,357,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

