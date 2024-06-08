Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stake Raised by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,188,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $48,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 28,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GEL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.53. 154,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 2.06. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

