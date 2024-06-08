Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of GB opened at $4.74 on Friday. Global Blue Group has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $899.94 million, a P/E ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

