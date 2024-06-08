Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Global Indemnity Group has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.24. 2,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $424.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

