Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on July 9th

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 2.0 %

GMRE opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $590.97 million, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GMRE shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.