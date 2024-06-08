Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $69.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.
GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $204,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $17,433,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 243.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 213,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 151,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GMED opened at $65.09 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
