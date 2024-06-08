Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 197,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 64,679 shares.The stock last traded at $45.44 and had previously closed at $45.50.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,912,000 after purchasing an additional 364,980 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 687,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 481,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

