Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Grab were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 9.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 301,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 14,189,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,825,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRAB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

