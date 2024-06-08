Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Graco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 584,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,516. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $800,609. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.