Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) is Brigade Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Brigade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,875,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699,520 shares during the period. Greenfire Resources accounts for 1.0% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brigade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Greenfire Resources worth $28,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenfire Resources alerts:

Greenfire Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GFR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $9.90.

Greenfire Resources Profile

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.09 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.