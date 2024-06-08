GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading 4.1% Higher

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 53,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 59,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,589 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.72% of GreenPower Motor worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

