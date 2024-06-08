GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th.

NYSE GHG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

