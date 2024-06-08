GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($21.14) to GBX 1,820 ($23.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.10) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.47).

GSK Price Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,629 ($20.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.36). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,695.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,612.04. The firm has a market cap of £66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,494.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 5,504.59%.

Insider Transactions at GSK

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($21.29) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,241.61). Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About GSK



GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

