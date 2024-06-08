Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at BTIG Research

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $132.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day moving average of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,005.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

